Previous
art underneath by amyk
Photo 3593

art underneath

52week challenge, week 44 street art; mural photographed from the rail trail which runs underneath this overpass
31st October 2024 31st Oct 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
984% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Terrific mural! Very colorful!
November 1st, 2024  
eDorre ace
Snazzy and great shot
November 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise