Previous
a bit of November gold by amyk
Photo 3594

a bit of November gold

the sun catching a few remaining leaves…
1st November 2024 1st Nov 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
984% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
I like your use of contrast in this photo.
November 2nd, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the light on the scene.
November 2nd, 2024  
Mags ace
What a beautiful bare tree with some lacy patterns in those branches.
November 2nd, 2024  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Lovely!
November 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise