Previous
Photo 3597
in bloom
a recently purchased succulent which seems to like our plant light….flowering profusely…for One Week Only, day 1 “rule of odds”
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
2
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4630
photos
202
followers
266
following
985% complete
3590
3591
3592
3593
3594
3595
3596
3597
3592
946
3593
3594
3595
3596
947
3597
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
4th November 2024 4:50pm
Tags
owo-7
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful soft macro
November 5th, 2024
Mags
ace
Oh how beautiful!
November 5th, 2024
