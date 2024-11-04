Previous
in bloom by amyk
Photo 3597

in bloom

a recently purchased succulent which seems to like our plant light….flowering profusely…for One Week Only, day 1 “rule of odds”
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
985% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Beautiful soft macro
November 5th, 2024  
Mags ace
Oh how beautiful!
November 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise