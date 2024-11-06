Sign up
Photo 3599
window
alternating between anger & depression over election results…trying for a quiet image to calm my overactive brain…One Week Only, day 3. “Window”
6th November 2024
6th Nov 24
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
6th November 2024 4:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
owo-7
Casablanca
ace
Beautiful image.
Totally agree with you and ache for all my American friends who are struggling with this.
November 7th, 2024
Totally agree with you and ache for all my American friends who are struggling with this.