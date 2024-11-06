Previous
alternating between anger & depression over election results…trying for a quiet image to calm my overactive brain…One Week Only, day 3. “Window”
amyK

Casablanca ace
Beautiful image.
Totally agree with you and ache for all my American friends who are struggling with this.
November 7th, 2024  
