Previous
Photo 3602
bowl of potatoes
not your traditional food photo, but in a mood to try some different things…the light/shadows caught my eye…One Week Only, day 6 “food”
9th November 2024
9th Nov 24
3
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
9th November 2024 12:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
owo-7
Mags
ace
Nicely captured and I like the sepia tones.
November 9th, 2024
Wendy
ace
Excellent eotb (eye of the beholder) image. They might have a challenge you can tag.
November 9th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
November 9th, 2024
