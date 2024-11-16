Previous
trail to the dunes by amyk
trail to the dunes

Port Crescent state park; this path leads to small dunes along Lake Huron
16th November 2024 16th Nov 24

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Cool capture.
November 17th, 2024  
I love how you composed it and captured the leading line. Looks like a beautiful day.
November 17th, 2024  
Beautifully composed!
November 17th, 2024  
Wonderful composition and capture, love the curvy path and dappled light.
November 17th, 2024  
