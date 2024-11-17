Sign up
Previous
Photo 3610
the holdout
walking at Chippewassee Park this morning and couldn’t help but notice this tree….
17th November 2024
17th Nov 24
1
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4646
photos
207
followers
268
following
989% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
17th November 2024 10:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
What a find and capture!
November 18th, 2024
