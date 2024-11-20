Sign up
Previous
Photo 3613
sunset2
rainy, windy and cold today so looking back to the beginning of the month when I was taking photos of the sunset on Lake Huron…
20th November 2024
20th Nov 24
2
3
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
2nd November 2024 6:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Magical!
November 21st, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Superb colors
November 21st, 2024
