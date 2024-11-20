Previous
sunset2 by amyk
Photo 3613

sunset2

rainy, windy and cold today so looking back to the beginning of the month when I was taking photos of the sunset on Lake Huron…
20th November 2024 20th Nov 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Mags ace
Magical!
November 21st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Superb colors
November 21st, 2024  
