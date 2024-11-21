Sign up
Photo 3614
peeking through the clouds
overcast and rainy this morning but the sun started to make an appearance during our late morning walk
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
amyK
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Corinne C
Magical reflections
November 22nd, 2024
Shutterbug
Beautiful capture. I love it with the reflections, including the sun on the water.
November 22nd, 2024
