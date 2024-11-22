Previous
22november by amyk
Photo 3615

22november

Walked at the Chippewa Nature Center today; pretty quiet but we did spot a couple of whitetail deer…
22nd November 2024 22nd Nov 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
990% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Aww! A lovely doe and composition.
November 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact