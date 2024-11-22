Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3615
22november
Walked at the Chippewa Nature Center today; pretty quiet but we did spot a couple of whitetail deer…
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4653
photos
209
followers
269
following
990% complete
View this month »
3608
3609
3610
3611
3612
3613
3614
3615
Latest from all albums
3610
951
3611
3612
3613
3614
952
3615
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
22nd November 2024 12:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Aww! A lovely doe and composition.
November 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close