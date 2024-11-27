Previous
eagle’s view by amyk
Photo 3620

eagle’s view

We walk at this area often and the tower is a favorite of the eagle. Photo on the right is a phone pic from a few days ago; the other two are from today with the Nikon P1000.
amyK

