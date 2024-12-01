Previous
and it's December… by amyk
and it’s December…

some decorations along Main Street, didn’t like my photo so converted to b&w hoping for a bit of a retro look
1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

amyK

Kathy ace
It does have the retro look you were hoping for. Nice.
December 2nd, 2024  
