Previous
Photo 3624
and it’s December…
some decorations along Main Street, didn’t like my photo so converted to b&w hoping for a bit of a retro look
1st December 2024
1st Dec 24
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Kathy
ace
It does have the retro look you were hoping for. Nice.
December 2nd, 2024
