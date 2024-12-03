Sign up
Previous
Photo 3626
3december
..have only had a dusting of snow, nothing lasting, however there is ice on the river so you know it’s chilly here :)
3rd December 2024
3rd Dec 24
2
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4667
photos
208
followers
269
following
993% complete
3619
3620
3621
3622
3623
3624
3625
3626
3620
3621
3622
3623
955
3624
3625
3626
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
2nd December 2024 11:26am
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ! it does look so cold and wintery !
December 4th, 2024
George
ace
Looks glorious.
December 4th, 2024
