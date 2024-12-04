Sign up
Previous
Photo 3627
snow angel
Cold, windy and overcast all day and now getting some actual accumulation of snow this evening…stepped out on the front porch for this
4th December 2024
4th Dec 24
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
