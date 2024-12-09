Sign up
Photo 3632
ice&fog
a little warm spell today which caused some fog
9th December 2024
9th Dec 24
3
4
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4673
photos
208
followers
269
following
995% complete
3625
3626
3627
3628
3629
3630
3631
3632
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
9th December 2024 11:18am
gloria jones
ace
So atmospheric...great tones, composition
December 10th, 2024
Kathy
ace
What a great sight.
December 10th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture!
December 10th, 2024
