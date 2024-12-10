Sign up
Photo 3633
10december
…a few warmer days so our snow has disappeared; a bit of sun this afternoon lighting up some leftover hydrangea vine blossoms
10th December 2024
10th Dec 24
3
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4674
photos
208
followers
270
following
995% complete
3626
3627
3628
3629
3630
3631
3632
3633
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
10th December 2024 3:02pm
Privacy
eDorre
ace
Pretty composition
December 11th, 2024
Rick
ace
Lovely capture.
December 11th, 2024
*lynn
ace
wonderful light on the blossoms
December 11th, 2024
