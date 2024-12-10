Previous
10december by amyk
Photo 3633

10december

…a few warmer days so our snow has disappeared; a bit of sun this afternoon lighting up some leftover hydrangea vine blossoms
10th December 2024 10th Dec 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
995% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre ace
Pretty composition
December 11th, 2024  
Rick ace
Lovely capture.
December 11th, 2024  
*lynn ace
wonderful light on the blossoms
December 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact