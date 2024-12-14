Previous
We interrupt the holiday photos… by amyk
We interrupt the holiday photos…

…to introduce Miss Sophie Rei, the new addition to the family. She is a Boykin Spaniel, two months old, and here’s hoping we have the patience and energy :). Been a while since we have been “puppy parents”.
amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Kathy A ace
She is so cute
December 15th, 2024  
Liz Milne ace
She’s adorable!
December 15th, 2024  
*lynn ace
That look will melt your heart every time! She is adorable.
December 15th, 2024  
Babs ace
Aw she is so sweet.
December 15th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
Awwww, what a beautiful girl and what a great early Christmas present! Looking forward to more pictures as she grows!! :)
December 15th, 2024  
jackie edwards ace
So cute! Congratulations!
December 15th, 2024  
Rick ace
What a cutie. Hope she doesn't wear you down, too much. :-)
December 15th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Cutie!
December 15th, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
Good luck! She’s cute!
December 15th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such an adorable little girl, wishing you so much pleasure with her.
December 15th, 2024  
eDorre ace
What a wee beauty! Best of luck!
December 15th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
Sophie Rei, such a sweet inquisitive look.
December 15th, 2024  
