Photo 3637
We interrupt the holiday photos…
…to introduce Miss Sophie Rei, the new addition to the family. She is a Boykin Spaniel, two months old, and here’s hoping we have the patience and energy :). Been a while since we have been “puppy parents”.
14th December 2024
14th Dec 24
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4678
photos
208
followers
270
following
996% complete
Kathy A
ace
She is so cute
December 15th, 2024
Liz Milne
ace
She’s adorable!
December 15th, 2024
*lynn
ace
That look will melt your heart every time! She is adorable.
December 15th, 2024
Babs
ace
Aw she is so sweet.
December 15th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
Awwww, what a beautiful girl and what a great early Christmas present! Looking forward to more pictures as she grows!! :)
December 15th, 2024
jackie edwards
ace
So cute! Congratulations!
December 15th, 2024
Rick
ace
What a cutie. Hope she doesn't wear you down, too much. :-)
December 15th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Cutie!
December 15th, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
Good luck! She’s cute!
December 15th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such an adorable little girl, wishing you so much pleasure with her.
December 15th, 2024
eDorre
ace
What a wee beauty! Best of luck!
December 15th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
Sophie Rei, such a sweet inquisitive look.
December 15th, 2024
