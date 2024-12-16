Previous
Coralberry by amyk
Coralberry

Getting caught up on the 52week challenge before the 52weeks is up! Week 49 is “rule of thirds”. The Coralberry nicely gets its pink berries very late fall and they stay most of the winter.
16th December 2024 16th Dec 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful, colorful berries. Nice to have some color in the winter.
December 17th, 2024  
Rick ace
Nice.
December 17th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Beautiful!
December 17th, 2024  
*lynn ace
lovely
December 17th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
stunning!
December 17th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and colours, they look so beautiful with that bit of snow.
December 17th, 2024  
eDorre ace
Soft beauty
December 17th, 2024  
