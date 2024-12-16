Sign up
Photo 3639
Coralberry
Getting caught up on the 52week challenge before the 52weeks is up! Week 49 is “rule of thirds”. The Coralberry nicely gets its pink berries very late fall and they stay most of the winter.
16th December 2024
16th Dec 24
7
3
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Views
12
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
11th December 2024 3:09pm
Tags
52wc-2024-w49
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful, colorful berries. Nice to have some color in the winter.
December 17th, 2024
Rick
ace
Nice.
December 17th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful!
December 17th, 2024
*lynn
ace
lovely
December 17th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
stunning!
December 17th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and colours, they look so beautiful with that bit of snow.
December 17th, 2024
eDorre
ace
Soft beauty
December 17th, 2024
