Previous
you didn’t check with me… by amyk
Photo 3640

you didn’t check with me…

…about getting a new dog! (The squirrels had the yard to themselves with no dog for three months…right now this squirrel appears to be bigger than our puppy). :)
17th December 2024 17th Dec 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
997% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Great capture! Cute title!
December 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact