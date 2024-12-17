Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3640
you didn’t check with me…
…about getting a new dog! (The squirrels had the yard to themselves with no dog for three months…right now this squirrel appears to be bigger than our puppy). :)
17th December 2024
17th Dec 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4682
photos
208
followers
270
following
997% complete
View this month »
3633
3634
3635
3636
3637
3638
3639
3640
Latest from all albums
3634
3635
3636
3637
3638
956
3639
3640
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
17th December 2024 1:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Barb
ace
Great capture! Cute title!
December 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close