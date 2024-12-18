Previous
Courthouse decorations by amyk
Photo 3641

Courthouse decorations

The new puppy is running us ragged, so photo opportunities are slim. One from earlier this month, the annual display at the county courthouse. (The Santa house pictured earlier is next door)
18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

amyK

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Rick ace
Lovely decorations for the Holiday Season.
December 19th, 2024  
