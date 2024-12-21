Previous
Window art by amyk
Photo 3644

Window art

A group called Brush Monkeys does holiday window paintings on local businesses. For the Street Art challenge with a Holiday theme.
21st December 2024 21st Dec 24

amyK

@amyk
Suzanne ace
That’s a great idea and excellent response to the chsllenge
December 22nd, 2024  
Mags ace
A lovely find and capture.
December 22nd, 2024  
Barb ace
Great find!
December 22nd, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
What a great find!
December 22nd, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous find and capture.
December 22nd, 2024  
