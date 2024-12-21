Sign up
Photo 3644
Window art
A group called Brush Monkeys does holiday window paintings on local businesses. For the Street Art challenge with a Holiday theme.
21st December 2024
21st Dec 24
5
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Suzanne
ace
That’s a great idea and excellent response to the chsllenge
December 22nd, 2024
Mags
ace
A lovely find and capture.
December 22nd, 2024
Barb
ace
Great find!
December 22nd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
What a great find!
December 22nd, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous find and capture.
December 22nd, 2024
