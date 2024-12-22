Sign up
Previous
Photo 3645
Sophie meets Snow
…yet another puppy photo
22nd December 2024
22nd Dec 24
6
3
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4687
photos
208
followers
270
following
998% complete
3638
3639
3640
3641
3642
3643
3644
3645
956
3639
3640
3641
3642
3643
3644
3645
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
20th December 2024 11:01am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Mags
ace
Oh that's so precious!
December 22nd, 2024
mike
ace
perfect snow flake on nose shot
December 22nd, 2024
Barb
ace
Darling Sophie! 💞
December 22nd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Oh those eyes!
December 22nd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Did she like it?
December 22nd, 2024
Diana
ace
She has such gorgeous eyes!
December 22nd, 2024
