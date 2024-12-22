Previous
Sophie meets Snow by amyk
Photo 3645

Sophie meets Snow

…yet another puppy photo
22nd December 2024 22nd Dec 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
998% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Oh that's so precious!
December 22nd, 2024  
mike ace
perfect snow flake on nose shot
December 22nd, 2024  
Barb ace
Darling Sophie! 💞
December 22nd, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Oh those eyes!
December 22nd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Did she like it?
December 22nd, 2024  
Diana ace
She has such gorgeous eyes!
December 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact