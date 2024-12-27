Previous
The holidays can be very stressful… by amyk
Photo 3650

The holidays can be very stressful…

For the six word story challenge
27th December 2024 27th Dec 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1000% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Great shot of these exhausted decorations.
December 28th, 2024  
Babs ace
Must have been quite a party
December 28th, 2024  
PhylM*S ace
Lol your caption makes this outstanding! lol
December 28th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Very funny
December 28th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh Amy - have they fallen out or just drunk !! Ha ha ! I don't think either would get up unaided !! such a great capture !
December 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact