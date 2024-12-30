Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3653
6 for the calendar
I always make a calendar to give to a few family members; these are the first 6 shots I used (not in particular order). Other 6 will be posted tomorrow.
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4697
photos
209
followers
270
following
1000% complete
View this month »
3646
3647
3648
3649
3650
3651
3652
3653
Latest from all albums
3647
3648
3649
3650
3651
3652
958
3653
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jessica Eby
ace
That's a cool thing to do, and each of these shots is gorgeous!
December 31st, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Very nice
December 31st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close