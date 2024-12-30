Previous
6 for the calendar by amyk
6 for the calendar

I always make a calendar to give to a few family members; these are the first 6 shots I used (not in particular order). Other 6 will be posted tomorrow.
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Jessica Eby
That's a cool thing to do, and each of these shots is gorgeous!
December 31st, 2024  
Kathy A
Very nice
December 31st, 2024  
