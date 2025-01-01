Sign up
Photo 3655
1january2025
…as I start my 11th year on 365, a big thank-you to all of you for your kindness, humor and inspiration…I hope this year is good to all of you! Photo is from today as we were getting some snow with a bit of Christmas lights showing through.
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
7
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michiganer...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4699
photos
209
followers
270
following
1001% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
1st January 2025 4:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Maggiemae
ace
I do like this font that you have used! Happy New Year!
January 2nd, 2025
Jessica Eby
ace
That's really pretty! Happy New Year and best wishes for 2025!
January 2nd, 2025
*lynn
ace
What a lovely idea and capture with the tiny lights.
January 2nd, 2025
Mags
ace
Lovely! Happy New Year, Amy.
January 2nd, 2025
Barb
ace
So pretty with the snow! Wish we would get some, but it does complicate our frequent trips to Missoula, an hour away...
January 2nd, 2025
Heather
ace
So pretty with the powdery snow on the branches and the sparkles of coloured lights! Fav Happy New Year, Amy! And congratulations on starting your 11th year!
January 2nd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty. A happy2025 as you start you year 11 on 365
January 2nd, 2025
