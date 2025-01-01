Previous
1january2025 by amyk
Photo 3655

1january2025

…as I start my 11th year on 365, a big thank-you to all of you for your kindness, humor and inspiration…I hope this year is good to all of you! Photo is from today as we were getting some snow with a bit of Christmas lights showing through.
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1001% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
I do like this font that you have used! Happy New Year!
January 2nd, 2025  
Jessica Eby ace
That's really pretty! Happy New Year and best wishes for 2025!
January 2nd, 2025  
*lynn ace
What a lovely idea and capture with the tiny lights.
January 2nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Lovely! Happy New Year, Amy.
January 2nd, 2025  
Barb ace
So pretty with the snow! Wish we would get some, but it does complicate our frequent trips to Missoula, an hour away...
January 2nd, 2025  
Heather ace
So pretty with the powdery snow on the branches and the sparkles of coloured lights! Fav Happy New Year, Amy! And congratulations on starting your 11th year!
January 2nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty. A happy2025 as you start you year 11 on 365
January 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact