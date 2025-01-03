Sign up
Photo 3657
Photo 3657
3january
Windy and cold today…weather forecast for the next two weeks is looking the same…high temps averaging about 25F (-4C) every day…it’s winter!
3rd January 2025
3rd Jan 25
1
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4701
photos
209
followers
270
following
1001% complete
3650
3651
3652
3653
3654
3655
3656
3657
3651
3652
958
3653
3654
3655
3656
3657
eDorre
ace
Brrr neat shot
January 4th, 2025
