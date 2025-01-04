Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3658
4january
always lots of blue jays around, probably something to do with our supply of peanuts
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4702
photos
209
followers
270
following
1002% complete
View this month »
3651
3652
3653
3654
3655
3656
3657
3658
Latest from all albums
3652
958
3653
3654
3655
3656
3657
3658
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
1st January 2025 12:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
slaabs
ace
Nice background, makes the Blue Jay stand out.
January 5th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific capture of this beautiful bird.
January 5th, 2025
Kathy
ace
Beautiful close up of the blue jay.
January 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close