4january by amyk
Photo 3658

4january

always lots of blue jays around, probably something to do with our supply of peanuts
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
slaabs ace
Nice background, makes the Blue Jay stand out.
January 5th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific capture of this beautiful bird.
January 5th, 2025  
Kathy ace
Beautiful close up of the blue jay.
January 5th, 2025  
