Previous
Photo 3660
you want me to do what?
Sophie on a first outing away from the house….
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
7
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Joan Robillard
ace
Too cute
January 6th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
awww this is so cute Amy
January 7th, 2025
Jessica Eby
ace
Aw... She seems uncertain. I bet she'll be much more enthusiastic about going out before too long!
January 7th, 2025
Barb
ace
Lol So cute!
January 7th, 2025
Babs
ace
Ha ha brilliant.
January 7th, 2025
Mags
ace
Aww! That's just so adorable!
January 7th, 2025
KV
ace
Precious!
January 7th, 2025
