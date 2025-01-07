Sign up
Photo 3661
frosty
from a week ago when the fresh bit of snow was looking good
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
1st January 2025 4:30pm
Mags
ace
Wonderful winter scene!
January 8th, 2025
Rick
ace
Lovely capture.
January 8th, 2025
