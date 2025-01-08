Previous
modeling her new pink harness… by amyk
Photo 3662

modeling her new pink harness…

…and wondering what is taking mom so long to get ready! (She is looking through the gate that keeps her in the kitchen)
8th January 2025 8th Jan 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1003% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact