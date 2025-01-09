Sign up
Photo 3663
9january
a bit of leftover clematis seed heads…very cold today but at least the sun was out
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Susan Klassen
ace
Great capture! Lovely light!
January 10th, 2025
moni kozi
Lovely colours
January 10th, 2025
