9january by amyk
a bit of leftover clematis seed heads…very cold today but at least the sun was out
9th January 2025

amyK

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Susan Klassen ace
Great capture! Lovely light!
January 10th, 2025  
moni kozi
Lovely colours
January 10th, 2025  
