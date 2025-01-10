Sign up
Previous
Photo 3664
10january
haven’t taken down the Christmas decorations yet, but on an overcast and snowing day they are some bonus color…actually a lot of the neighborhood is still decorated
10th January 2025
10th Jan 25
2
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Mags
ace
Splendid shot!
January 11th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Nice capture. I can see why you welcome the cheery color.
January 11th, 2025
