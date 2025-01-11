Previous
it’s cold… by amyk
Photo 3665

it’s cold…

…what appears to be fog is actually very fine snowfall
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

amyK

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Kathy ace
If I look carefully, I see snowflakes. A lovely wintery scene. I like the break in the ice in the center.
January 12th, 2025  
Babs ace
Beautiful scene. fav.
January 12th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful winter capture!
January 12th, 2025  
