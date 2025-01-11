Sign up
Previous
Photo 3665
it’s cold…
…what appears to be fog is actually very fine snowfall
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Kathy
ace
If I look carefully, I see snowflakes. A lovely wintery scene. I like the break in the ice in the center.
January 12th, 2025
Babs
ace
Beautiful scene. fav.
January 12th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful winter capture!
January 12th, 2025
