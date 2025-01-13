Sign up
Photo 3667
Bradley House in winter
several historical buildings in the park where we often walk; they sustained damage from the 2020 Sanford Dam break and have yet to be repaired
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DC-ZS200
Taken
12th January 2025 3:03pm
Elisa Smith
ace
Lovely image, I would love to see snow especially snow falling.
January 14th, 2025
Jane Pittenger
ace
Such an elegant winter scene
January 14th, 2025
Barb
ace
What a lovely home and extra-beautiful with the snow falling!
January 14th, 2025
