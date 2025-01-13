Previous
Bradley House in winter by amyk
Photo 3667

Bradley House in winter

several historical buildings in the park where we often walk; they sustained damage from the 2020 Sanford Dam break and have yet to be repaired
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1004% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Elisa Smith ace
Lovely image, I would love to see snow especially snow falling.
January 14th, 2025  
Jane Pittenger ace
Such an elegant winter scene
January 14th, 2025  
Barb ace
What a lovely home and extra-beautiful with the snow falling!
January 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact