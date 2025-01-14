Sign up
Photo 3668
14january
Suet wreath generally attracts woodpeckers and starlings; surprised to see a dark-eyed junco on the wreath; they generally eat seeds off the ground…there were four of them taking turns on the suet.
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4714
photos
209
followers
270
following
1004% complete
