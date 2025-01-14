Previous
14january by amyk
Photo 3668

14january

Suet wreath generally attracts woodpeckers and starlings; surprised to see a dark-eyed junco on the wreath; they generally eat seeds off the ground…there were four of them taking turns on the suet.
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1004% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact