Previous
gray day by amyk
Photo 3670

gray day

a Snapseed “grainy film” preset edit…lots of gray days in Michigan winters
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1005% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact