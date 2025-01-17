Sign up
17january
the tufted titmouse took off while I was photographing it through the window…couldn’t decide which shot to post so here they are…
17th January 2025
17th Jan 25
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Annie D
ace
oh...so cute - both shots are lovely
January 18th, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely shots of this cute little bird.
January 18th, 2025
Barb
ace
Wonderful captures!
January 18th, 2025
Liz Milne
ace
Wow! Wonderful captures!
January 18th, 2025
