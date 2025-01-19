Sign up
Previous
Photo 3673
19january
a bench outside the stadium where our minor league team plays…I like the dried foliage tones with the bench…
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
2
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
2
365
DC-ZS200
17th January 2025 11:53am
Shutterbug
ace
Nice warm tones against that snow.
January 20th, 2025
Mags
ace
Love the tall grasses and your bench.
January 20th, 2025
