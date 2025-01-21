Previous
distant deer by amyk
Photo 3675

distant deer

taken a few days ago; not much time outdoors today as the high was 7F (-14C)…will be glad when temps improve some tomorrow…
21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1006% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact