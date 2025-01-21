Sign up
Previous
Photo 3675
distant deer
taken a few days ago; not much time outdoors today as the high was 7F (-14C)…will be glad when temps improve some tomorrow…
21st January 2025
21st Jan 25
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
8
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-ZS200
Taken
17th January 2025 11:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
