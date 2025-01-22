Previous
goldfinch braving the cold by amyk
Photo 3676

goldfinch braving the cold

managed to take 3 photos through the window today…this is one of them…looking forward to 24F (-4C) tomorrow, that will be an improvement:)
22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1007% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
All fluffed up for insulation
January 23rd, 2025  
Rick ace
Great shot. Does look like it's trying to stay warm. I'm looking forward to the 50 to 60 degree temps here. It stayed in the 30's today, and I was cold all day. :-)
January 23rd, 2025  
Liz Milne ace
What a pretty little bird
January 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact