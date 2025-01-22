Sign up
Previous
Photo 3676
goldfinch braving the cold
managed to take 3 photos through the window today…this is one of them…looking forward to 24F (-4C) tomorrow, that will be an improvement:)
22nd January 2025
22nd Jan 25
3
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4724
photos
209
followers
271
following
1007% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
22nd January 2025 11:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jane Pittenger
ace
All fluffed up for insulation
January 23rd, 2025
Rick
ace
Great shot. Does look like it's trying to stay warm. I'm looking forward to the 50 to 60 degree temps here. It stayed in the 30's today, and I was cold all day. :-)
January 23rd, 2025
Liz Milne
ace
What a pretty little bird
January 23rd, 2025
