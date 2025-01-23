Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3677
23january
not so bitterly cold today so it was great to get out for walks again…the somewhat better temp came with a couple inches of snow overnight
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4726
photos
209
followers
271
following
1007% complete
View this month »
3670
3671
3672
3673
3674
3675
3676
3677
Latest from all albums
3672
3673
962
3674
3675
3676
963
3677
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
23rd January 2025 11:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Rick
ace
Awesome capture.
January 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close