Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3678
Milkweed seeds
watching the birds out the window today and noticed our milkweed still has some seed pods and fluff
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4727
photos
210
followers
272
following
1007% complete
View this month »
3671
3672
3673
3674
3675
3676
3677
3678
Latest from all albums
3673
962
3674
3675
3676
963
3677
3678
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
24th January 2025 10:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Paula Fontanini
ace
BEAUTIFUL shot Amy! They are so photogenic and the stark white fluff contrasts nicely against all the blended gray tones!
January 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close