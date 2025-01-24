Previous
Milkweed seeds by amyk
Photo 3678

Milkweed seeds

watching the birds out the window today and noticed our milkweed still has some seed pods and fluff
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1007% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Paula Fontanini ace
BEAUTIFUL shot Amy! They are so photogenic and the stark white fluff contrasts nicely against all the blended gray tones!
January 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact