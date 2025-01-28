Sign up
Previous
Photo 3682
28january
so many grey winter days…that bit of color in the sky is appreciated
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
1
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-ZS200
Taken
28th January 2025 4:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Lovely color in your sky and beautiful snowy scene.
January 29th, 2025
