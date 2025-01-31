Previous
old pumphouse by amyk
old pumphouse

for the Architecture challenge, theme is “outbuildings and sheds”…a favorite photo subject of mine, this building is in Emerson Park along the river, it contained a pump used to send river water to the nearby Dow Gardens
31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Mags ace
How lovely! Still looks in pretty good shape!
February 1st, 2025  
