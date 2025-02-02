Sign up
Previous
Photo 3687
leftover tomatoes
Day 2 Flash of Red, “in the kitchen”
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
2nd February 2025 7:52pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
for2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Either someone likes olives or there will be a large number of people drinking martinis in your home!
February 3rd, 2025
amyK
ace
@olivetreeann
nope…a package of multi-colored cherry tomatoes
February 3rd, 2025
Mags
ace
Nice one!
February 3rd, 2025
Jane Pittenger
ace
At first I thought they were olives. Nice use of different colors for the b and w
February 3rd, 2025
