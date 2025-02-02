Previous
leftover tomatoes by amyk
Photo 3687

leftover tomatoes

Day 2 Flash of Red, “in the kitchen”
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Either someone likes olives or there will be a large number of people drinking martinis in your home!
February 3rd, 2025  
amyK ace
@olivetreeann nope…a package of multi-colored cherry tomatoes
February 3rd, 2025  
Mags ace
Nice one!
February 3rd, 2025  
Jane Pittenger ace
At first I thought they were olives. Nice use of different colors for the b and w
February 3rd, 2025  
