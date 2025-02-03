Sign up
Previous
Photo 3688
3benches
with a view of the icy river and the Tridge. Flash of Red, day 3 (out and about). Most of our walking in winter is done on various sections of the Rail Trail because it is well maintained (snow cleared promptly)
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
4
3
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4739
photos
212
followers
273
following
1010% complete
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
1st February 2025 10:32am
Tags
for2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful in b&w!
February 4th, 2025
KWind
ace
Lovely wintery scene!
February 4th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture! I love trails with benches in quiet spots.
February 4th, 2025
Paula Fontanini
ace
Even though it looks quite desolate it's a beautiful scene.
February 4th, 2025
