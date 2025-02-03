Previous
3benches by amyk
Photo 3688

3benches

with a view of the icy river and the Tridge. Flash of Red, day 3 (out and about). Most of our walking in winter is done on various sections of the Rail Trail because it is well maintained (snow cleared promptly)
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

amyK

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Mags ace
Beautiful in b&w!
February 4th, 2025  
KWind ace
Lovely wintery scene!
February 4th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture! I love trails with benches in quiet spots.
February 4th, 2025  
Paula Fontanini ace
Even though it looks quite desolate it's a beautiful scene.
February 4th, 2025  
