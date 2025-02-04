Previous
trees&shadows by amyk
Photo 3689

trees&shadows

cold and windy but at least the sun was out…Flash of Red, week 2 (out and about)
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1010% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Great shadows and contrasty light
February 5th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of these lovely trees and shadows.
February 5th, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell ace
I do like how the shadows fall across the path.
February 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact