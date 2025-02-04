Sign up
Previous
Photo 3689
trees&shadows
cold and windy but at least the sun was out…Flash of Red, week 2 (out and about)
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
3
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4740
photos
212
followers
273
following
1010% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
4th February 2025 12:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2025
Casablanca
ace
Great shadows and contrasty light
February 5th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of these lovely trees and shadows.
February 5th, 2025
Jennifer Eurell
ace
I do like how the shadows fall across the path.
February 5th, 2025
