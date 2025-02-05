Sign up
Previous
Photo 3690
frozen
Flash of Red, week 2 “out and about”..along the river, seen from the Rail Trail
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
amyK
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
31st January 2025 11:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2025
Mags
ace
Oh my gosh! It's got to be super cold where you are. Great shot!
February 6th, 2025
