Photo 3691
winter at Heritage Park
Flash of Red week 2 “out and about”…we often walk in this area
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
3
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4742
photos
212
followers
273
following
1011% complete
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
6th February 2025 9:24am
Tags
for2025
Rob Z
ace
Such a super combination of shapes and tones..
February 7th, 2025
Jessica Eby
ace
The sky looks very dynamic!
February 7th, 2025
Babs
ace
Buildings always look good in black and white
February 7th, 2025
