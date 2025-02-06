Previous
winter at Heritage Park by amyk
winter at Heritage Park

Flash of Red week 2 “out and about”…we often walk in this area
amyK

Rob Z ace
Such a super combination of shapes and tones..
February 7th, 2025  
Jessica Eby ace
The sky looks very dynamic!
February 7th, 2025  
Babs ace
Buildings always look good in black and white
February 7th, 2025  
