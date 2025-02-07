Previous
in the shadow of the Tridge by amyk
in the shadow of the Tridge

Viewing the icy river (and a shadow selfie). Flash of Red 2025, week 2 (out and about)
amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Rick Aubin ace
Great shadow!
February 8th, 2025  
Kathy ace
Sometimes certain sights are appealing to our eyes. Huge bridge, little Amy.
February 8th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice one
February 8th, 2025  
