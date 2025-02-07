Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3692
in the shadow of the Tridge
Viewing the icy river (and a shadow selfie). Flash of Red 2025, week 2 (out and about)
7th February 2025
7th Feb 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4744
photos
212
followers
273
following
1011% complete
View this month »
3685
3686
3687
3688
3689
3690
3691
3692
Latest from all albums
965
3687
3688
3689
3690
3691
966
3692
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
7th February 2025 11:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2025
Rick Aubin
ace
Great shadow!
February 8th, 2025
Kathy
ace
Sometimes certain sights are appealing to our eyes. Huge bridge, little Amy.
February 8th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice one
February 8th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close